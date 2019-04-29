Elections 2019: 31.03 per cent polling till 1 pm in Madhya Pradesh

national

The voting figures till 1 pm are as follows: Sidhi- 22.84 per cent, Shahdol-34.24 per cent, Jabalpur-29.40 per cent, Mandla-34.10 per cent, Balaghat-33.17 per cent and Chhindwara-33 per cent

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Bhopal: An average 31.03 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 1 pm on Monday in six Lok Sabha seats of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, an official said. Polling was underway in the seats since 7 am. "An average 31.03 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 1 pm," an election official said. The voting figures till 1 pm are as follows: Sidhi- 22.84 per cent, Shahdol-34.24 per cent, Jabalpur-29.40 per cent, Mandla-34.10 per cent, Balaghat-33.17 per cent and Chhindwara-33 per cent.

Estimated voter turnout till 12 pm for the 4th phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 is 23.48%. Voting is underway in 72 constituencies, across 9 states. pic.twitter.com/ggh8gmSKpq — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

Barring the Naxal-affected Baiher, Lanjhi and Paraswada Assembly segments under Balaghat parliamentary seat, polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm, the official said. In Naxal-affected areas, polling will be held from 7 am to 4 pm, he said. Voting is being held in the state's six Lok Sabha seats - Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat and Chhindwara - and by-election to Chhindwara Assembly constituency, where Chief Minister Kamal Nath is in the fray.

Voting in 72 Lok Sabha seats in 9 states begins in fourth phase New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Voting began Monday for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls in 72 parliamentary constituencies spread across nine states. About 12.79 crore people are eligible for voting in the fourth of the seven-phase elections.

The Election Commission has set up 1.40 lakh polling booths/stations and has made elaborate security arrangements. Polling will be held in 17 seats in Maharashtra, 13 each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, eight in West Bengal, six each in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, five in Bihar, three in Jharkhand and a part of the Anantnag constituency in Jammu and Kashmir.

The fate of 961 candidates, including Union ministers Giriraj Singh, Subhash Bhamre, S S Ahluwalia and Babul Supriyo of the BJP and former Union ministers Salman Khurshid and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the Congress, will be decided in this phase. Among other key contestants in the fray are Kanhaiya Kumar (CPI), Baijayant Panda (BJP), Urmila Matondkar (Congress), Dimple Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Satabdi Roy (TMC) and Milind Deora (Congress).

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates