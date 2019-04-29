Elections 2019: 40 TMC MLAs are in touch with me, no hope for Didi in Bengal, says PM Modi

national

PM Narendra Modi accused Banerjee of using goons to spread violence in order to threaten BJP leaders and voters in the state

PM Narendra Modi. Pic/Twitter ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that 40 Trinamool Congress MLAs are in touch with him and there is nothing that can save Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Didi, on May 23, when the results will come, the lotus will bloom everywhere and your MLAs will leave you. Didi, your 40 MLAs are in contact with me even now," he said at an election rally here.

PM Modi in Sreerampur: Didi said she wants to give me rasgulla made of soil & pebbles.Soil of Bengal has essence of greats like Ramakrishna Paramhansa,Swami Vivekananda,JC Bose,Netaji,SP Mukherjee & if Modi gets rasgulla made of this holy soil then it will be a 'prasad' for Modi pic.twitter.com/QOLSc0tahP — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

He accused Banerjee of using goons to spread violence in order to threaten BJP leaders and voters in the state.

"Goons of TMC are trying their hardest to stop people from voting and attacking BJP workers. They are not letting BJP leaders campaign," Modi said.

He also replied to the statement made by the West Bengal Chief Minister that she will send sweets made out of 'clay' and 'stones' to break the Prime Minister's teeth.

Modi said, "The soil where Ramkrishna Paramhansa, Swami Vivekananda, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Syama Prasad Mookherji were born and the soil which their feet touched, is holy. I will, therefore, think of the rosgulla made from the soil of Bengal as prasad, I thank you in advance for this, Didi."

"You (Banerjee) also said you will send some stones mixed in the sweets. I welcome that too as otherwise those stones could have been used to burst open the heads of the people of Bengal by your goons. So it is better that you to send them to me," he added.

At a rally in Raniganj on April 26, Banerjee had said, "Just like cashew nuts and raisins are put in laddoos, we will give laddoos made of clay with stones in them to break his (Modi's) teeth."

