Published: Apr 23, 2019, 16:45 IST | PTI

Polling began at 7 am and long queues were seen outside several booths

Elections 2019: 46.28 per cent voter turnout in Maharashtra till 3 PM
Pic/Twitter IANS

An average 46.28 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 3 pm in 14 seats of Maharashtra where polling for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections was underway on Tuesday, an official said. Polling began at 7 am and long queues were seen outside several booths.

The Kolhapur Lok Sabha constituency recorded 54.27 per cent voting till 3 pm, followed by Hatkanangale, where there was 52.27 per cent polling, according to the state election office.

The voting figures in other constituencies are as follows: Jalgaon-42.62 per cent, Raver-46.04 per cent, Jalna-49.4 per cent, Aurangabad-47.36 per cent, Raigad-47.97 per cent, Pune-36.29 per cent, Baramati-45.35 per cent, Ahmednagar-45.65 per cent, Madha-44.13 per cent, Sangli- 46.64 per cent, Satara-44.77 per cent and Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg- 47.18 per cent.

State BJP president Raosaheb Danve (Jalna) and NCP chief Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule (Baramati) are among the prominent candidates in the fray.

Watch Video here:

