Elections 2019: 5 facts about fifth phase of LS polls

The polling for the fifth phase began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, amid elaborate security arrangements

Pic courtesy/Twitter/IANS

New Delhi: Polling is underway for phase 5 of Lok Sabha elections on Monday. Here are some interesting nuggets about this phase.

* 51 Lok Sabha constituencies across 7 states headed for polls

* Over 8.75 crore voters to decide fate of 674 candidates

* Over 96,000 polling booths in place for smooth conduct of polls

* Uttar Pradesh has maximum number of polling booths: 28,072

* Jammu and Kashmir has the least number of polling booths: 1,254

* Anantnag Parliamentary Constituency (PC) in Jammu & Kashmir going to polls in Phase III, Phase IV & Phase V, the only such PC in the country.

#Visuals from a polling booth in Amethi; Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister Smriti Irani are contesting for the Lok Sabha seat. Voting in 51 parliamentary constituencies across 7 states for 5th phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 to begin at 7 am today. pic.twitter.com/iaFeUjEkZY — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 6, 2019

Polling for 51 constituencies, spread across seven states, began on Monday to test the fate of some political heavyweights like Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Union Minister Smriti Irani. The polling for the fifth phase began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, amid elaborate security arrangements. Appealing to voters to turn out in large numbers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on his Twitter handle: "Requesting all those voting in today's fifth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to do so in large numbers. A vote is the most effective way to enrich our democracy and contribute to India's better future. I hope my young friends turn out in record numbers."

