Elections 2019: 55.35 percent voter turnout in Kamaraj Nagar in Pondy

Of the total 952 voters, 527 electors including 265 women exercised their franchise

Puducherry: Poll officials on Sunday revealed that re-polling in the by-election to the Kamaraj Nagar Assembly segment saw a voter turnout of 55.35 per cent. Of the total 952 voters, 527 electors including 265 women exercised their franchise.

Police personnel were deployed in strength around the booth. The repoll was necessitated as the election in the booth held on April 18 was "vitiated" by certain procedural lapses. The Election Commission had ordered the repoll after declaring the polling held in the booth as void.

Meanwhile, more than 43 per cent voting was recorded till 3.25 pm on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh where 14 parliamentary seats are at stake in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, with Ambedkarnagar topping the polling chart.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Ambedkarnagar Lok Sabha seat witnessed the highest 47.87 per cent voter turnout, while Machhlishahr stood at the second position at 47.46 per cent. Phulpur recorded the lowest voter turnout.

Voting percentage in Basti stands at an estimated 46.24 per cent, followed by Sultanpur (45.89 per cent), Azamgarh (45.25 per cent), Lalganj (44.16 per cent), Sant Kabir Nagar (44.08 per cent), Jaunpur (43.84 per cent), Pratapgarh (43.34 per cent), Shrawasti (41.93 per cent), Bhadohi (41.53 per cent), Domariyaganj (39.45 per cent), Allahabad (38.87 per cent), and Phulpur (36.51 per cent).

Former chief minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (Azamgarh) and Union Minister Maneka Gandhi (Sultanpur) are among the prominent leaders whose fate will be packed in the electronic voting machines.

Of the total 14 seats, 13 were won by the Bharatiya Janata Party in the last general elections with Azamgarh being the only exception where SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav emerged as the winner.

Elections are being held in the sixth phase all ten in Haryana, eight seats each in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal, four in Jharkhand, all seven seats in Delhi, in addition to Uttar Pradesh.

Re-polling is being conducted at booth number 116 in West Bengal's Barrackpore parliamentary constituency and booth number 110 in Arambag Lok Sabha seat, along with one polling station each in Puducherry and Tripura. Several incidents of poll-booth violence have been reported from West Bengal.

Polling began at 7 am across the seven states and will continue till 6 pm.

The national capital territory of Delhi, where seven Lok Sabha seats are at stake, logged just 44.90 per cent polling till 3 pm.

According to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) Voter Turnout App, the voting percentage at 3 pm remained low with only 44.90 per cent voters having cast their votes.

(With inputs from PTI)

