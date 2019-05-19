Elections 2019: 66 per cent polling in Himachal Pradesh till 5 pm

national

The voting turnout has already crossed the 2014 general election's polling percentage of 64.45 per cent in the state

Shimla: The four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh witnessed a turnout of 66.35 per cent till 5 pm on Sunday, officials said. The voting turnout has already crossed the 2014 general election's polling percentage of 64.45 per cent in the state. Interestingly, 132 per cent turnout has been recorded in the world's highest polling station in Tashigang village of Himachal Pradesh's tribal Lahaul and Spiti district, a district official said.

Over 43 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 3 p.m. on Sunday in polling for 59 seats in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections, with Jharkhand recording the highest turnout of 55.88 per cent.

There were reports of people ransacking a polling booth and holding an official hostage in Bihar, as well as sporadic violence in West Bengal. The state recorded a high poll percentage of 51.90 per cent till 3 p.m.

Polling is taking place in the remaining eight constituencies in Bihar, three constituencies in Jharkhand, eight in Madhya Pradesh, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal and all the four constituencies in Himachal Pradesh, 13 in Punjab and the lone seat of Union Territory Chandigarh.

According to the Election Commission (EC) data at 3 p.m., Punjab registered 41.48 per cent voting, Bihar 36.57 per cent , Himachal Pradesh 45.62 per cent, Madhya Pradesh 46.88 per cent and Chandigarh 37.50 per cent voting. The overall voting percentage was 43.46 per cent for the seven states and Chandigarh.

Over 10.1 crore voters are deciding the fate of 918 candidates, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the last phase of polling today.

Voting began at over 1.12 lakh polling stations across the seven states and a Union Territory at 7 a.m.

51.95% voter turnout recorded till 3 pm: Bihar-46.66%, Himachal Pradesh- 49.43%, Madhya Pradesh-57.27%, Punjab-48.18%, Uttar Pradesh-46.07%, West Bengal- 63.58%, Jharkhand-64.81%, Chandigarh-50.24% in #Phase7 of #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/8zRIdDYmRV — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

A voter turnout of 46.66 per cent was recorded till 3 pm on Sunday in eight parliamentary constituencies across the state of Bihar.



According to the Election Commission of India, of the eight Lok Sabha seats, voting percentage was the highest in Buxar (48.31 per cent), followed by Karakat (48.26 per cent), Jahanabad (48.03 per cent), Arrah (47.65 per cent), Pataliputra (47.51 per cent), Nalanda 47.34 per cent, Sasaram-SC (47.23 per cent) and Patna Sahib (40.07 per cent).

According to election officials, angry voters ransacked the polling booth in Nalanda in Bihar and held the Block Development Officer hostage. The officer was freed after police intervention. No voting took place at the booth.

Glitches in Electronic Voting Machines were also reported from the eight constituencies, leading to delay in the poll process in a few booths.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and former Chief Ministers Jitan Ram Manjhi and Rabri Devi voted in Patna.

Other prominent faces who voted in the state capital, include Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Congress candidate from Patna Sahib Shatrughan Sinha and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti.

Sinha was accompanied by his wife Poonam and his two sons, Luv and Kush.

West Bengal reported a few incidents of sporadic violence and reports of EVM failures in several booths leading to either delay or stalling of the poll process.

Long queues of voters were seen outside polling booths in Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata South and Kolkata North constituencies.

"EVM failure has been reported from across constituencies and requisite actions are being taken," said the Election Commission official.

Anupam Hazra, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from West Bengal's Jadavpur seat, and a party leader accompanying him were attacked and the latter's car damaged after the two visited a booth on receiving reports of rigging.

Dhar: People of Bhil tribe in Dhal village turn out in large numbers to vote for #LokSabhaElections2019; say, "we have come to vote as we have to select a government. We have a lot of issues like road, water, employment. We are voting for development". #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/mwUFrxHZSl — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

Hazra alleged that he was pushed and shoved and accused the TMC of rigging all 52 polling booths under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation ward number 109 in Jadavpur.

"The BJP Mandal President was hit and one of his tooth was broken. A CISF officer posted at the booth was also injured in the attack by the Trinamool," Hazra told the media.

The Trinamool, however, denied the allegations.

Modi is re-contesting from Varanasi seat in Uttar Pradesh. Besides Modi, 25 other candidates are in fray from Varanasi. Modi's main challengers are Congress' Ajay Rai and SP-BSP's joint candidate Shalini Yadav.

In Himachal Pradesh, women turned out in large numbers in the rural areas of the Hamirpur and Kangra parliamentary constituencies.

There were minor hiccups as electronic voting machines developed snags at some places.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, two-time former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal and former Union Minister and Congress leader Anand Sharma were among the early voters in the state.

