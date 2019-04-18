Elections 2019: A battle without the gladiators as Tamil Nadu votes for Phase 2

national

As Tamil Nadu votes today in the first election without either M Karunanidhi or J Jayalalithaa, all signs indicate the vacuum will not be filled immediately as many hoped, and the churn may go on for longer

M K Stalin

When Karunanidhi spoke, people listened in rapt attention. For Jayalalithaa, they turned up hours before her meetings and waited just to catch a glimpse of their amma. The two, outside of all-day road shows, used to have one massive rally a day at least.

With both passing into the ages, the era of massive rallies also seems to have ended. Whether it is because of social media and new age dissemination of information or because the current crop of leaders lacks the confidence of pulling huge crowds is anybody's guess.

Big day for DMK

The spotlight this time is on M K Stalin, in what is seen as his first big test. The DMK has allotted 10 seats to the Congress and is contesting only 20. Some consider this as being generous and question the wisdom behind the move - Does the Congress have enough clout to deliver in 10 seats in a state where it has been in perennial decline?



T T V Dinakaran and Kamal Haasan

As for the DMK, Stalin has been connecting with the common people during his morning walks, via a programme called 'Nammakku Naame'. Another plus for the DMK is that the ADMK combine is facing double anti-incumbency, thanks to the presence of BJP in its alliance. As a whole, it is DMK's elections to lose and anything under 30 seats will be seen as not a good show.

Watch Video:

Also Read: Elections 2019: In Madurai, a rockstar writer revives the Communists

Bumbling ADMK-BJP

From being a strong opponent of the BJP under Jayalalithaa, to becoming virtually a proxy state for the Centre, the ADMK has come a long way. The state has seen protest after protest in the last three years following Jayalalithaa's demise and the government has proven itself to be inept at every turn. Being subjugate to the BJP -not protesting against the all-India common medical entrance exam is just one such instance - has put the party at a severe disadvantage. Add to it the soaring anti-Modi sentiment in the state, and it will not be a surprise if the alliance comes a cropper, with a single digit total.

Also Read: Elections 2019: In Madurai, a rockstar writer revives the Communists

AMMK - dark horse

Sasikala's nephew TTV Dinakaran is the dark horse in this election. The ruling alliance has tried everything against him since Jayalalithaa's death and he has come out stronger. First, when he announced his candidature to Jaya's R K Nagar Assembly seat, the election commission cancelled election citing bribery allegations. When elections were indeed held, Dinakaran destroyed the field and won a massive mandate.

It is said the ruling dispensation then forced private television channels to black him out, fearing his rising popularity. Then, when Lok Sabha elections were announced, he was denied the use of his pressure cooker symbol. This was not the first time he has had to change symbols and Dinakaran trumped everyone by securing, without a trace of irony, a 'gift box' as a symbol for all the 40 candidates fighting the general elections and 18 candidates who will contest by-elections today. If he weans away ADMK votes and does well in this election, he may well truly take over the party in the coming months.

Also Read: Elections 2019: In Tamil Nadu, the way to voters' fingertips is via cable TV

The rest of the field

Rounding off the five-cornered battle in TN are Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiyyam and director Seeman's Naam Tamizhar Katchi. While Haasan himself is not contesting, he has fielded candidates in all 40 seats. Nobody expects him to spring a surprise, but well-wishers hope that he doesn't do so badly that his Assembly election aspirations are erased altogether.

Naam Tamizhar, on the other hand, does have pockets of support and has fielded some worthy candidates. Seeman's party has also created history by fielding more than 50% women candidates in these elections.

No immediate change

All these factors mean that the vacuum left by the two Dravidian giants will not be immediately filled in this election as many expect. The churn may go on for longer - the concurrent bypolls are also crucial because a very poor showing may lead to the ADMK's ouster - than this Lok Sabha polls.

Watch Video:

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates