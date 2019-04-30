Elections 2019: AAP betrayed Delhiites on 96 per cent of its promises, says BJP

national

The BJP alleged that the biggest reason for failing on promises was the AAP's politics of obstruction

BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of betraying the people of Delhi on 96 per cent of its promises, including those like reduced electricity bills, CAG audit of power discoms, free Wi-Fi, CCTV in buses, 3,000 beds in government hospitals, 900 new Primary Health Centres and more security for women.

Releasing a report prepared by the Public Policy Research Centre titled 'A tale of betrayal', Sahasrabuddhe said, "The key promise of the AAP government, Jan Lokpal Bill till today remains in the doldrums. Ironically, Kejriwal has himself removed the internal Lokpal of the party Admiral L. Ramdas."

Ahead of the 2015 Assembly elections in Delhi, the AAP released a 70-point action plan. "This analysis reveals that 67 out of those 70 promises remain unfulfilled," he said.

Attacking the AAP government over the issue of full statehood, Sahasrabuddhe said, "In the last four and a half years, the AAP government never tried to amicably discuss the issue of full statehood to Delhi despite knowing that it can only be granted after an Act is passed in Parliament."

"Instead of working with the Central government, it indulged in the politics of confrontation with the constitutional representative," he said.

Asked why the report was released during the elections, Sahasrabuddhe said, "We have prepared reports on the performance of several other state governments. All those reports were released before the elections in those states."

