Elections 2019: AAP files another complaint against Gautam for violating Model Code of Conduct

national

The AAP leader has requested the RO to take strong action on her complaint and register an FIR against BJP leader Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir. Pic/Twitter Gautam Gambhir

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi Marlena on Monday wrote to East Delhi Returning Officer (RO), accusing BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir of violating the Model Code of Conduct again.



In the letter, Marlena has stated: "I file my formal complaint against Gautam Gambhir, East Delhi Parliamentary Constituency candidate, BJP, for distributing pamphlets without details such as printer's name and quantity in violation of the rules."



The AAP leader, who is facing Gambhir and Arvinder Singh Lovely of the Congress, further wrote: "This is the third time in a row that Gambhir has violated the MCC. Such continued blatant disregard for the Election Commission is contrary to the spirit of democracy and endangers the free and fair process of elections...Only an exemplary punishment can deter such continued willful violation."



The AAP leader has requested the RO to take strong action on her complaint and register an FIR against Gambhir.



On Sunday, Marlena had sought 72 hours ban on Gambhir from campaigning in the Lok Sabha poll for "repeatedly violating" the MCC.



"Gautam Gambhir has not yet clarified whether he has two voter card or not. Today Gautam Gambhir has again held an unauthorised rally. I have filed a complaint in the EC to ban him from campaigning for 72 hours," Atishi told media persons.



Delhi, where seven Lok Sabha seats are at stake, will go to polls on May 12, the sixth phase of seven-phased polling, ending on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates