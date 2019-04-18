Elections 2019: Advocate wants sedition FIR lodged against Rahul Gandhi

national

An advocate on Thursday moved a Delhi court seeking to lodge an FIR on sedition charges against Congress President Rahul Gandhi for making an objectionable speech against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The plea is likely to be heard by a magisterial court on Monday.

In his plea, petitioner advocate Joginder Tuli has requested the court to direct the Station House Officer (SHO) of Parliament Street Police Station to register an FIR under Section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The advocate said on October 6, 2016, while addressing a public meeting at Jantar Mantar after completing his "Kisan Yatra" in Uttar Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi made a statement against Modi accusing him of hiding behind the blood of soldiers and doing "dalali" (cash in on) on their sacrifice.

"...the words used in speech by Rahul amounts to a shame to a democratic country like India and if democracy has to survive, then there should be some restrictions on the people talking against the country," read the plea.

The advocate in his plea said that he lodged the complaint at Parliament Street Police Station on October 10 for registration of an FIR against Rahul Gandhi for the alleged speech but the police have not taken any action in this regard.

