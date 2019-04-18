Elections 2019: AIADMK lodges complaint against MK Stalin, Dayanidhi Maran
The AIADMK said Stalin also made false and frivolous allegations against the state and the central government
The ruling AIADMK on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against DMK President M.K.Stalin and the party's Chennai Central candidate Dayanidhi Maran for violating the model code of conduct (MCC).
The ruling #AIADMK lodged a complaint with the #ElectionCommission against #DMK President #MKStalin and the party's #Chennai Central candidate #DayanidhiMaran for violating the #ModelCodeOfConduct.#LokSabhaElections2019 #Dangal2019— IANS Tweets (@ians_india) April 18, 2019
Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/7rL8HH8wrP
In its complaint, the AIADMK referred to Stalin and Maran's comments to the media wherein they said they had voted for a change of government and requested the public to do the same.
The AIADMK said Stalin also made false and frivolous allegations against the state and the central government.
The ruling party urged the EC to take action against Stalin for violating the Representation of People Act and also against Maran.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Elections 2019: First-time voters share their thoughts