Elections 2019: AIADMK lodges complaint against MK Stalin, Dayanidhi Maran

national

The AIADMK said Stalin also made false and frivolous allegations against the state and the central government

MK Stalin. Pic/Twitter IANS

The ruling AIADMK on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against DMK President M.K.Stalin and the party's Chennai Central candidate Dayanidhi Maran for violating the model code of conduct (MCC).

In its complaint, the AIADMK referred to Stalin and Maran's comments to the media wherein they said they had voted for a change of government and requested the public to do the same.

The AIADMK said Stalin also made false and frivolous allegations against the state and the central government.

The ruling party urged the EC to take action against Stalin for violating the Representation of People Act and also against Maran.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates