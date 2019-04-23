Elections 2019: Akhilesh Yadav cries foul over EVM 'malfunctioning'

national

Akhilesh tweeted, "EVMs across India malfunctioning or voting for the BJP. DMs say poll officials untrained to operate EVMs. 350+ being replaced. This is criminal negligence for a polling exercise that costs 50,000 crores

Lucknow: Citing media reports, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday claimed that EVMs across the country are "malfunctioning or voting for the BJP". He has called it "criminal negligence." Akhilesh tweeted, "EVMs across India malfunctioning or voting for the BJP. DMs say poll officials untrained to operate EVMs. 350+ being replaced. This is criminal negligence for a polling exercise that costs 50,000 crores. Should we believe DMs @ECISVEEP, or is something far more sinister afoot?"

Should we believe DMs @ECISVEEP, or is something far more sinister afoot? pic.twitter.com/eGsGUUBWai — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 23, 2019

Voting began on Tuesday for 116 Lok Sabha seats, including all constituencies in Gujarat and Kerala, with BJP president Amit Shah, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and several Union ministers among prominent candidates in the fray. About 18.56 crore voters are eligible for voting in the third phase of the elections, for which 2.10 lakh polling booths/stations have been set up. The Election Commission has made elaborate security arrangements.

Polling for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections is underway at 116 parliamentary constituencies across 13 states and two Union Territories. The seven-phase Lok Sabha election started on April 11. The first phase witnessed 69.45 voter turnout across the country while the election for the second phase was held on April 18 and witnessed 69.43 per cent voter turnout. The result for the Lok Sabha election will be announced on May 23.

Besides all seats in Gujarat (26) and Kerala (20), voting will be held in four seats in Assam, five in Bihar, seven in Chhattisgarh, 14 each in Karnataka and Maharashtra, six in Odisha, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, five in West Bengal, two in Goa, and one each in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Tripura. Voting in Tripura East constituency, which was earlier scheduled for April 18, is also being held, as also in a part of the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat in Jammu and Kashmir, where election is being held in three phases.

