Elections 2019: Akhilesh Yadav moots Mulayam's name for PM post

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has put up his father and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadavs name for the Prime Ministers post.



"It will be good if Netaji (Mulayam) gets the honour though he says he is not in the race," he said in an interview.



Akhilesh Yadav had earlier indicated that he would back BSP supremo Mayawati for the Prime Minister's post and had clearly said that the alliance would give India its next Prime Minister.



Mayawati has also spoken more than once about her national ambitions and has said that true empowerment of Dalits would take place only when a Dalit becomes Prime Minister.



She has even said that becoming an MP is not necessary to become the Prime Minister.



Akhilesh Yadav further said, "The alliances in several states have choices but the BJP does not have any other leader. Our alliance wants to give India a new Prime Minister. My party will decide about the PM when the final seat tally is out."



Asked about his own prime ministerial ambitions, Akhilesh Yadav said: "I want to increase the number of SP MPs in the Lok Sabha. I want to be among those who want to make a new Prime Minister. I want UP to contribute in the next government formation right now."



He said his focus is on the UP Assembly elections, due in 2022.

