Elections 2019: Ammar Rizvi assures full support to Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Former Congress leader Dr Ammar Rizvi and Shia maulana Aga Ruhi on Friday assured full support to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who is contesting from Lucknow in the upcoming general elections.

Earlier in the day, Rizvi called Singh at his residence and extend full support to him in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. Rizvi said that people from his community will come forward to support the BJP as it is working towards the development of Muslims.

The meeting assumes significance as it comes two days after Rizvi resigned from the Congress party. However, he has not resigned from the primary membership of the Congress.

It is believed that Rizvi was upset with the Congress as he did not get a ticket from Sitapur. He had asked other parties' supporters to not field any candidate against Singh. He also congratulated Singh for starting a flight service from Lucknow to the Iraqi city of Najaf.

The Home Minister had won the Lucknow seat in 2014 with a total of 10,06,483 votes. Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in all seven phases - from April 11 to May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

