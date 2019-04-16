Elections 2019: Anil Antony to handle Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad Twitter account

national

The Twitter handle, according to Anil, would cater to the needs of the Kerala media and announce programmes. It would include the Malayalam translation of Rahul Gandhi tweets, statements, and messages pertaining to Wayanad in Kerala.

Rahul Gandhi. Pic/Twitter IANS

Anil Antony, son of former Defence Minister A.K. Antony, on Tuesday, said he will be managing the Wayanad-specific Twitter account of Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

"Rahul Gandhi's office has started a new Twitter account - RG-Wayanad. His office has given me the task of managing it till May 23," said Anil, an IT professional.

The Twitter handle, according to Anil, would cater to the needs of the Kerala media and announce programmes.

It would include the Malayalam translation of @RahulGandhi tweets, statements and messages pertaining to Wayanad in Kerala.

Gandhi is contesting the Lok Sabha election from both Wayanad and Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates