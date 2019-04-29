Elections 2019: Anushka Sharma received pleasant surprise at polling booth

bollywood



Actor Anushka Sharma, who cast her vote in an all-women "Sakhi" polling booth in Versova, part of the Mumbai North West parliamentary constituency, was pleasantly surprised to get a kokam sharbat and a sanitary napkin packet.

As part of an Election Commission initiative to encourage women voters and honour women power, "Sakhi" polling booths, staffed entirely by women officials, have been set up in which women voters are given a sanitary napkin packet and kokam juice post voting, an official said. These booths have been decorated with balloons and rangoli as well, he added.

The official said Sharma appreciated the gesture and also clicked pictures with the women staff there. The arrangements at polling booths for people with disabilities (PWD) also came in for praise.

Voter Ketan Mehta of Sion said, "My brother and sister in law accompanied me by car to the nearby polling station in Sion, Mumbai around 2.30 pm. The entire police contingent and government staff were so cooperative, smiling and helpful."

She added, "A special mention of proactiveness displayed by Ravindra Koli, Health Department (Malaria) KEM Hospital. As soon as he saw my brother helping me out of the car with my walker at the entrance of the BMC school in Sion, he came forward and enquired if I needed a wheelchair, and brought a brand new, in good condition Easy Care wheelchair." Mehta pointed out that the ramp at the polling booth had grooves which allowed the wheel-chair to be manoeuvred deftly.

"All the six ladies and gentlemen were smiling, quick and responsive. They quickly did their tasks and I was placed in front of the EVM. Within minutes, I could comfortably exercise my franchise," she said.

