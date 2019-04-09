Elections 2019: Article 370 used to stir emotions, say BJP leaders

national

Former Deputy Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kavinder Gupta said that "some families" used these provisions to continue their "self and pelf"

PIC/IANS

BJP leaders in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday accused leaders in the Kashmir Valley of playing with people's emotions over Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution.

State BJP President Ravinder Raina told IANS: "The two articles have been used by politicians like Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Ghulam Nabi Azad and half a dozen other leaders to further their personal agenda.

"In the name of protecting these articles, what these leaders have achieved is to continue their rule in the state to the detriment of the common people.

"It is basically to end this monopoly of a few families and their stooges that the BJP wants to abrogate these articles," Raina said.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kavinder Gupta said that "some families" used these provisions to continue their "self and pelf".

Gupta told IANS: "It is ironic that while the common man is harmed by the continuation of such discriminatory provisions, a few families want the provisions to continue.

"We have West Pakistan refugees who are denied citizenship rights because of these provisions. The state has been deeply and emotionally divided by selfish politicians... Such leaders continue to play with emotions on such issues," he added.

Former Assembly Speaker Nirmal Singh said the BJP believed that Article 370 had damaged the interests of the common man in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Whatever we speak about these articles is within the framework of the Indian Constitution while those opposing their abrogation are speaking the language of Pakistan."

The BJP Lok Sabha election manifesto released on Monday said the party would abrogate 370 and 35A if voted to power.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates