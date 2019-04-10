Elections 2019: Arvind Kejriwal seeks probe into Pakistan's role in polls

national

Kejriwal said that there should be an inquiry into the "role of Pakistan in helping the BJP win the elections."

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday raised questions over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and sought a probe into the role of Pakistan in helping the party for winning the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Sharing a news article, which says "Pakistan PM Imran Khan sees better chance of peace talks with India if the BJP wins election", Kejriwal also questioned why Pakistan wanted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to win.

"Why Pakistan wants that? Modi should tell the nation how strong is his relationship with Pakistan? People should know that Pakistan will celebrate the victory of Modi," he tweeted in Hindi.

In another tweet, he said there should be an enquiry into the "role of Pakistan in helping the BJP win the elections."

Terming it a big issue, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said if re-elected, "it (BJP) will be a serious threat to the nation."

"Now, the nation knows that Modi is Pakistan's friend. Modi should tell the nation why Khan and Pakistan want Modi to win the elections," Singh tweeted.

