Elections 2019: Back Narendra Modi for better governance, security, says Amit Shah

In a veiled attack at Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati, he said some big players of the opposition were fighting shy of contesting elections

Narendra Modi being welcomed by Amit Shah as he arrives to attend the BJP CEC meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

Agra: Lashing out at the "adulterated" politics of the opposition and corruption of the Congress, BJP President Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday urged voters to back Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA for better governance and national security.

Scoffing at the opposition alliance's politics, which he said, was without principles and policies, Shah, addressing a rally at the Agra College grounds, joked that of they came to power, each day of the week could have a new Prime Minister.

Accusing the BSP and its alliance partner, the Samajwadi Party, of only promoting caste politics while the Congress thrived on corruption, Shah said that, on the other hand, there had not been a single corruption charge against the Modi government.

India today looked confident and fully assured of national safety, after recent strikes against cross-border terrorism following the Pulwama tragedy, he said.

About Agra, the hub of tourism, Shah said cleaning of Yamuna river would be a priority of the government. Adityanath said that people all over wanted Modi back as the Prime Minister because he had truly and effectively championed the cause of the under-privileged and the poor without distinction of caste or community.

Detailing various achievements of the Modi government in infrastructure, construction of homes and toilets and provision of electricity and cooking gas, he also cited the Kumbh, attended by over 24 crore people, as a clear demonstration of its immense faith and commitment to promote cleanliness and security.

Shah and other senior leaders later welcomed a number of leaders from other parties into the BJP.

