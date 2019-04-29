Elections 2019: Bihar records 32.48 per cent voting till 1 PM

national

A total of 66 candidates, including three women nominees, are in the fray from Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai and Munger constituencies in the fourth phase of polling in the state

Representational image

Patna: An estimated 32.48 per cent voters of the 87.74 electorate cast their ballots till 1 PM in Bihar, where polling for five Lok Sabha seats is underway on Monday, an election official said. Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary exercised his franchise at a polling station in Kyonta village under Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency while former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar cast his vote at Masnadpur polling station under Teghra assembly segment of Begusarai seat.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh cast his vote at a polling station at Barahiya under Munger Lok Sabha seat. A total of 66 candidates, including three women nominees, are in the fray from Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai and Munger constituencies in the fourth phase of polling in the state."Polling has been peaceful with no untoward incidents reported from any of the constituencies so far," the official said. Voting was initially hampered at three polling stations in Munger, two polling stations in Darbhanga and three polling stations in Begusarai due to technical glitches.

Paramilitary forces, Bihar Military Police and Special Auxiliary Police jawans have been deployed at all the 8,834 polling stations across the five seats, along with 16,239 poll personnel.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates