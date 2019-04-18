Elections 2019: BJP candidate put under house arrest in Bulandshahr

national

A notice has now been issued to BJP candidate and he will be kept under house arrest till the polling gets over, said the District Magistrate

Bhola Singh. Pic.Twitter IANS

BJP candidate from Bulandshahr, Bhola Singh, was placed under house arrest after a video showing him campaigning and seeking votes inside a polling station went viral on the social media.

In the video clip, Bhola Singh as seen walking into the Sharma Inter College polling station and seeking blessings of voters, who had lined up outside the booth.

When police personnel tried to stop the BJP candidate, he claimed that he had entered the booth with the permission of District Magistrate and Returning Officer Abhay Singh.

The officer, however, said that he had permitted the BJP candidate to visit the booths but not seek votes or campaign.

A notice has now been issued to BJP candidate and he will be kept under house arrest till the polling gets over, said the District Magistrate.

