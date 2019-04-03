Elections 2019: BJP didn't do anything for nation's development, says Tejashwi Yadav

national

Tejashwi Yadav

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday launching hit out at the BJP for not working for development of the nation.

"Our party only works towards the development of the nation, unlike the BJP, which doesn't have anything to say about the nation's development," Yadav told media personnel here, adding that the motive of his party is to eradicate poverty from the nation.

He, however, refused to comment on the election manifesto released by the Congress party on April 2.

The RJD is contesting 20 out of the 40 parliamentary constituencies in the state as per a seat-sharing pact announced by the grand alliance on March 22.

Bihar will go to polls in seven phases, from April 11 to May 19, and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

