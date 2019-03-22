Elections 2019: BJP fields Lalubhai Patel from Daman and Diu

national

Damodar Rout, Kusum Tete, Prakash Behera, and K Narayan Rao, who recently joined BJP after quitting BJD, have been given tickets to contest polls in the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released a list of 100 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Odisha after a meeting of the Central Election Committee under the leadership of Amit Shah.

Rout has been fielded from Balikuda-Ersama assembly constituency, Prakash Behera from Salepur, Kusum Tete from Sundergarh and K Narayan Rao from Paralakhemundi.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, BJP had won 10 out of 147 seats in Odisha.

Odisha will be going to polls in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. The state will be voting simultaneously for parliamentary and assembly constituencies.

There are 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats in Odisha.

