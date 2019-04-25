Elections 2019: 'BJP insulting 130cr voters by questioning opposition's PM choice'

national

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati slammed the BJP for raising questions on opposition's PM choice

BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday slammed the BJP for repeatedly raising questions on the opposition's choice of Prime Ministerial candidate and said the saffron party is insulting 130 crore people of the country.

"Why is BJP & Co. repeatedly insulting masses by claiming that the opposition lack leadership for the post of Prime Minister?

"'Who after Nehru' was the arrogant question asked earlier too. But people gave a befitting reply to all this nonsense and will surely give another one shortly," the Bahujan Samaj Party supremo tweeted.

She lamented the fact that Modi "is moving freely without care despite facing numerous serious allegations of Model Code of Conduct violation, thanks to the Election Commission.

"That's why he has started crossing the limit so far (even where) respect for women is concerned. Haven't BJP/RSS imposed a lajawab neta upon the country," she said.

Mayawati's remarks came hours ahead Modi's road show in Varanasi.

The BSP, which scored nil in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls has been contesting the 2019 general elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal.

The BSP is contesting on 38, the SP on 37 and the RLD on three seats out of 80 seats in the state.

The SP-BSP-RLD alliance have left the two seats of Rae Bareli and Amethi for Congress in the state.

Of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, 26 have voted so far in the first three phases of polling, while the other 54 constituencies will go to the polls in the remaining four phases.

