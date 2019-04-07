Elections 2019: BJP rebel makes Yavatmal-Washim a three-way poll fight

national

Shiv Sena leader faces stiff challenge, but Congress candidate hopeful of winning the seat with the splitting of saffron votes in the region

(From left) Parshuram Aade, Bhavana Gawali and Manikrao Thakre

Yavatmal: Reigning Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali faces a stiff challenge in Yavatmal-Washim because of BJP rebel Parshuram Aade, who had been expecting the party to give him a ticket, but returned disappointed after a saffron alliance for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls was sealed. This has made the contest a three-way fight, with Congress candidate Manikrao Thakre aiming for grabbing the advantage that the splitting of saffron votes will have on offer for him.

Four-term MP and second generation Sena leader, Gawali is the only female Parliamentarian from Vidarbha. She was given the segment after delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies in which six Assembly seats from Yavatmal and Washim districts were clubbed together to make a new constituency. Previously, the BJP would contest Yavatmal and the Sena would get Washim, where Gawali had won twice. But since the two parties were on the verge of contesting the Lok Sabha polls separately, the BJP had asked Aade, ex-deputy commissioner of dairy development, to prepare himself for the candidature. Aade's hopes crashed when Gawali's NDA candidature was announced.

Banjara connection

Anticipating the BJP candidature, Aade had built up a reputation in his politically dominant Banjara community that has 4.5 lakh voters in the total 21 lakh votes. "Aade expects a majority of Banjaras to vote for him and also convince the BJP's committed voters to support him, thus, reducing Gawali's vote share drastically. The splitting of saffron votes would benefit Thakre, the former minister and ex-president of state Congress," said a political observer Nagesh Gorakh. Aade said he was not contesting as a rebel, but respecting the wishes of his supporters who wanted to elect him. "I have been working for the people for years and they want a representative like me," he said.

Sena district chief Rajendra Gaikwad said the Banjaras were entirely with Gawali because the community's two most influential leaders Sanjay Rathod (Sena minister) and Nilay Naik (BJP's MLC) were in the NDA. Thakre and Gawali are also banking on caste politics. They belong to the different sub-castes of the largest Kunbi community, which is expected to give the contest a dramatic twist.

Feud in parties

If Gawali faces a challenge in a party feud within the Sena, Thakre too is no exception because the Congress leadership here is not together. Sena chief Uddav Thackeray and CM Devedra Fadnavis who will be here to address a joint rally on April 8 are expected to do some damage control. In the Congress camp, Thakre has managed to get some disgruntled colleagues on side, but that may not suffice, said a senior Congress leader, who has kept himself away from Thakre's campaign. But, Thakre seemed unaffected. "I'm focusing on reaching out to maximum people and telling them why they should support the Congress," he said.

