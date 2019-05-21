Elections 2019: BJP wants Congress government in MP to prove majority

national

To write to Governor Anandiben Patel soon, urging to convene a special session of the Assembly 'to test the strength of the Kamal Nath government'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Pic/AFP

The BJP in Madhya Pradesh on Monday said the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state should prove majority in the Assembly. Leader of Opposition in Assembly Gopal Bhargava said BJP will ask Governor Anandiben Patel to convene a special Assembly session "to discuss important issues and test the Congress governments strength".

"I am writing a letter to the Governor for a special session shortly. We want discussion on important issues like the farm loan waiver and (to) test the government strength," Bhargava told PTI.

He said the Congress, instead of debating issues in the House, was dumping papers at former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhans residence, claiming that loans of 21 lakh farmers in MP have been waived.

The Congress was skirting debate on important issues, he said. In elections for the 230-member Assembly last year, the Congress won 114 seats and the BJP coming a close second with 109.

Ready for floor test, says CM Kamal Nath

Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Monday said he was ready for a floor test. Nath also said he had proven majority of his coalition government "four times" in the past five months. "I have already told them...The BJP is trying it for long. I have proved majority in the House four times in the past five months and I am ready for floor test again," Nath told PTI late evening. He said the BJP was talking about the instability of the MP government as it wanted to save itself from getting "exposed" on its erstwhile corrupt rule. The Congress had earlier accused the BJP of trying to destabilise the government in MP through use of "corrupt practices".

AAP, Cong question veracity of exit polls

A day after exit polls predicted a clean sweep for the BJP in all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, the AAP and the Congress questioned the veracity of such an exercise before counting of votes on May 23 even as an elated Delhi unit of the saffron party hoped that the predictions will come true. Most exit polls predicted a sweep for the BJP with some predicting that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP may draw a blank in Delhi in the Lok Sabha elections. "Is EVM the real game? Were the exit polls sponsored?" AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said in a tweet.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates