Elections 2019: BJP will come to power with majority, said Hema Malini
Basti (UP): Bharatiya Janata Party parliamentarian Hema Malini on Wednesday said the Opposition was bent upon stopping Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"Congress and other Opposition parties are unitedly trying to stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but he is working wholeheartedly to check corruption," Malini said at an election meeting in Kaptanganj, Uttar Pradesh.
"Under the able leadership of the prime minister, the country is moving ahead to become global leader," the actor-turned-politician said. "The caste system is giving away and the country is achieving new heights in development."
Malini said Modi "feels" the pain of the poor and backwards, adding that the prime minister is dedicated to the implementation of development work and welfare schemes.
The Mathura MP from Mathura claimed that the BJP would achieve historical win in the Lok Sabha election with a majority.
