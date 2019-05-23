Elections 2019: BJP's Kirron Kher leading from Chandigarh

national

Kher is leading by 1,514 votes against four-time MP and former railway minister Bansal

Kirron Kher

BJP candidate and sitting MP Kirron Kher is leading against her nearest rival and Congress nominee Pawan Kumar Bansal from the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat, as per EC trends.

Kher is leading by 1,514 votes against four-time MP and former railway minister Bansal.

From Chandigarh, BJP's Kirron Kher is seeking re-election against Congress nominee and former Union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal and AAP's Harmohan Dhawan.

Among the prominent candidates whose fate is at stake are Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol, Union ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri and Congress heavyweights Sunil Jakhar, Preneet Kaur and Manish Tewari.

The voter turnout in Punjab was 65.96 per cent, almost five per cent lower than the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Of the 2.07 crore voters, 1.37 crore exercised their franchise in Punjab. The voter turnout in the Union Territory of Chandigarh was 70.62 per cent.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Kher had won the Chandigarh seat by defeating Bansal with a margin of 69,642 votes.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies