Elections 2019: BSP's Bijnor LS candidate booked for poll code violation

Published: Apr 09, 2019, 13:18 IST | PTI

The SHO said on Sunday that four women were arrested in Miranpur town for putting up pamphlets and posters on public buildings in support of Congress's Bijnor candidate Nasimuddin Siddiqui.

Muzaffarnagar: A case has been registered here against SP-BSP-RLD candidate for Bijnor Lok Sabha seat, Malook Nagar, for alleged violation of the model code of conduct, police said on Tuesday. Nagar, who is a BSP leader, was booked Monday after pamphlets in support of him were found on public buildings at Sambhalheda village in Miranpur town, Station House Officer Pankaj Tyagi said.

The pamphlets were put up without any permission following which Nagar was booked, he said. The SHO said on Sunday that four women were arrested in Miranpur town for putting up pamphlets and posters on public buildings in support of Congress's Bijnor candidate Nasimuddin Siddiqui. Miranpur in Muzaffarnagar district falls under the Bijnor Lok Sabha constituency which goes to polls in the first phase on April 11.

