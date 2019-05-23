Elections 2019: Calling PM Narendra Modi thief was wrong, says Nitin Gadkari

national

While speaking to the media, Gadkari said that the people have voted for BJP as they have shown faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership

As the counting for the world's largest democracy is underway, the ruling government BJP seems set to cross the 340-mark along with its allies in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections results of which are being announced on Thursday. Amidst the counting of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections results, BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that calling Prime Minister Narendra a "thief" was wrong on part of Congress President Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister does not belong to a party but the country.

As the BJP leads in the trends of the Lok Sabha results, Gadkari while speaking to the media said that the people have voted for BJP as they have shown faith in Modi's leadership.

"The people of the nation know what is best for the country. In this election, people have shown faith that the Modi rule can change the nation. People have voted for the same. BJP's win is people's choice," the Union Minister said.

"The Prime Minister is not of any party, he is of the country; it was wrong to call him a thief," said Gadkari.

On the other hand, World leaders from across the globe extended their best wishes to Indian's Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his dynamic leadership as the BJP-led NDA heads towards a comfortable majority in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also congratulated Prime Minister Modi as the NDA government looked all set to form the government for the second term at the Centre. "Congratulations to @narendramodi on a magnificent victory! We look forward to working closely with you," Wickremesinghe said.

Sri Lanka's former President Mahinda Rajapaksa also took to twitter saying, "Heartfelt best wishes and congratulations @narendramodi for a second term in office. We wish you and the people of India the very best under your dynamic leadership, as you continue your journey in taking India forward." "We hope both our nations will build on the existing strong bilateral relationship that we share and work together to further strengthen it for mutual benefit under your leadership," he added in a series of tweets.

