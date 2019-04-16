Elections 2019: Campaigning for lone LS seat, bypoll for 1 assembly seat ends

national

Leaders of various political parties, including from neighbouring Tamil Nadu had campaigned in Puducherry in support of their respective front's candidates for nearly a month

Representational Pic

The nearly one month long campaigning by political parties for the April 18 elections in the union territory for the lone Lok Sabha seat and the by election to Thattanchavady assembly here ended at 6 PM today. Leaders of various political parties, including from neighbouring Tamil Nadu had campaigned in Puducherry in support of their respective front's candidates for nearly a month.

Local leaders and others attached to the DMK led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) had attacked not only the BJP led NDA, AINRC and AIADMK, but also Lt Governor Kiran Bedi "for putting obstacles in the implementation of welfare schemes." The poll is for all practical purposes a prestige fight between the ruling Congress and opposition AINRC.

The Chief Minister focussed on the Congress manifesto and highlighted its promise that every poor family would be provided a monthly income of Rs 6000. He also highlighted 'challenges' the elected government was facing here because of 'obstacles' Lt Governor Kiran Bedi was placing in implementation of schemes and also the fall in grants from the Centre. Narayanasamy had pointed out that statehood was the only solution to help the Union Territory overcome its sufferings. AINRC leader and former Chief Minister N Rangasamy had flayed the three year Congress rule here, accusing it of failure in all sectors without implementing welfare schemes.

Rangasamy had also said the Chief Minister should have maintained cordial relations with Bedi for better development of the Union Territoty, instead of frequently locking horns with her. Eighteen candidates are contesting the lone seat in Parliament, including senior Congress leader Vaithilingam, doctor turned politician K Narayanasamy (AINRC), former AIADMK MLA M A S Subramanian (Makkal Needhi Maiam), among others.

There are also two women contestants in the fray. Puducherry and its outlying regions of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam together have a total strength of 9,73,410 voters. Women voters with a strength of 5,13,810 outnumber men. (4,59,504). There are 96 voters coming under the other category. The Thattanchavady Assembly segment fell vacant following disqualification of sitting legislator Ashok Anand (AINRC) on November 8 after he was convicted by a CBI court in a disproportionate assets case.

All 18 candidates contesting the poll are fresh faces in a parliamentary election though the Congress candidate is a former Chief Minister and former Speaker. Similarly all eight candidates contesting the bypoll to Thattanchavady Assembly constituency are also green horns in the poll battle.

