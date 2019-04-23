Elections 2019: Case being filed against Pune man for false EVM complaint

national

District collector and election officer Naval Kishore Ram said the person had cast his vote in a polling booth in Shivajinagar assembly segment

Pune: The Pune district administration is in the process of registering a case against a person who claimed that the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slip showed that his vote had gone to a candidate other than the one he had chosen. District collector and election officer Naval Kishore Ram said the person had cast his vote in a polling booth in Shivajinagar assembly segment.

"When the person complained with the presiding officer at the polling station, as per the prescribed provisions in Conduct of Election Rules 1961, a test vote was recorded in the presence of polling officials. As part of it, the person was asked to cast his vote and his claim turned out to be false, " Ram said.

In order to send a stern message among people making such false claims, the district administration is in the process of registering a case against the person, Ram said.

