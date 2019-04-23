Elections 2019: Case being filed against Pune man for false EVM complaint

Published: Apr 23, 2019, 23:16 IST | PTI

District collector and election officer Naval Kishore Ram said the person had cast his vote in a polling booth in Shivajinagar assembly segment

Elections 2019: Case being filed against Pune man for false EVM complaint

Pune: The Pune district administration is in the process of registering a case against a person who claimed that the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slip showed that his vote had gone to a candidate other than the one he had chosen. District collector and election officer Naval Kishore Ram said the person had cast his vote in a polling booth in Shivajinagar assembly segment.

"When the person complained with the presiding officer at the polling station, as per the prescribed provisions in Conduct of Election Rules 1961, a test vote was recorded in the presence of polling officials. As part of it, the person was asked to cast his vote and his claim turned out to be false, " Ram said.

In order to send a stern message among people making such false claims, the district administration is in the process of registering a case against the person, Ram said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

national newselections 2019

Elections 2019: Kanhaiya Kumar criticizes ruling government

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK