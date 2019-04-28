Elections 2019: Chief Minister Adityanath slams SP-BSP alliance

national

A bull had entered the 'gathbandhan' rally held in Kannauj on April 25 before the commencement of the rally

Yogi Adityanath

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attacked the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 'gathbandhan' by referring to the incident where a bull had entered the grounds while their rally was in progress in Kannauj. "Even the bovine breed is now unwilling to forgive the criminals," he said.

"I was recently there in Kannauj where the people told me that a bull had entered the venue of 'gathbandhan' rally, probably to find out which of the slaughterhouse operators were there and to treat them accordingly," he said.

"I prayed to the bull to keep doing his job while we take care of the ones who mistreat the poor, put roadblocks in the state's development and have forced the youth to leave the state," he said at an election rally here.

Chief Minister Yogi also said that the people of India are now pitching hard for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 in numbers far exceeding that of 2014 thanks to his works during his rule as the PM.

"In 2014 it was just the name Modi which drew the people towards BJP, today in 2019 his work as the Prime Minister for five years has added to the magic, and that is why wherever I have gone I have heard people chanting Modi, Modi," he said.

Uttar Pradesh, where 80 Lok Sabha seats are at stake, is undergoing polls during all seven phases. So far, the election has been held for 26 Lok Sabah seats. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

