Elections 2019: Congress cried foul when we responded to Pulwama terror attack, says Amit Shah

Amit Shah reiterated his promise of scrapping Article 370 of the constitution if his party is voted to power in the elections

For 10 years, 'aaliya maaliya' entered the Indian soils without former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh doing anything about it, but when we responded to the Pulwama terror attack, Congress started crying foul, BJP president Amit Shah said on Monday.

Addressing an election rally here, Shah affirmed that his party led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has truly secured the borders of the country and made national security as its foremost priority. "If Pakistan fires a bullet at us, we will throw a bomb in reiteration," he added.

Continuing his tirade against the opposition parties, BJP president said: "Following the Pulwama terror attack in which at least 40 CRPF personnel died, the opposition parties wanted us to have a dialogue with Pakistan, but we reiterated with an aerial strike. If Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav or Mayawati were at our place, they would not have done the same, as they are always concerned about their vote banks."

He reiterated his promise of scrapping Article 370 of the constitution if his party is voted to power in the elections. "Our party will take Kashmir on the path of peace," he said.

Article 370 grants special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah also accused Congress president Rahul Gandhi of yearning to separate Kashmir from India. "Kashmir is the crown of our country. Even if our party is voted out of power in the ongoing elections, we would still not let Kashmir go out of the hands of India. We will stay true to our 'Sankalp Patra'," Shah contented.

Shedding light on the issues of National Register of Citizen (NRC), he contended that he will evict all the illegal immigrants from the country. "If our party is voted to power, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Assam to Gujarat, we will throw out all the illegal immigrants," he added.

Amit Shah was campaigning for Sangam Lal Gupta, a BJP candidate from Pratapgarh Parliamentary Constituency.

Pratapgarh will go into polls in the sixth-phase on May 12 and counting will take place on May 23.

