Elections 2019: Congress fields Digvijaya from Bhopal, Kharge from Gulbarga

national

On Saturday, Digvijaya had expressed his wish to contest from Rajgarh parliamentary seat for the 17th Lok Sabha elections

Digvijaya Singh

New Delhi: The Congress party on Saturday released its eighth list of 38 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party has fielded Digvijaya Singh and Mallikarjun Kharge from Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) and Gulbarga (Karnataka) respectively.

On Saturday, Digvijaya had expressed his wish to contest from Rajgarh parliamentary seat for the 17th Lok Sabha elections.

"My Rajya Sabha term is till 2020. But if the party wants me to contest the Lok Sabha elections, my first preference will be Rajgarh parliamentary seat. However, I have told the party high command that I will contest from wherever the party asks me," Singh had told media persons in Indore.

Meanwhile, the party has fielded Harish Rawat from Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar(Uttarakhand), Ambrish Kumar from Hardwar (Uttarakhand), Rashid Alvi from Amroha (Uttar Pradesh), M Veerappa Moily from Chikkaballapur (Karnataka) and Meenakshi Natarajan from Mandsour (Madhya Pradesh) among others.

Manish Khanduri, who recently joined the party, has also got a ticket from Gahrwal (Uttarakhand). With this list, the total number of candidates announced by Congress has gone up to 218. The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls will start on April 11, and results will be announced on May 23.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates