Elections 2019: Congress, INPT join hands to oust BJP

Both Congress and INPT had recently declared the names of two of its candidate for both the seats. INPT president Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl said that following the recent visit of the Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in the state they changed their mind.

Agartala: Tripura Congress president Pradyot Kishore on Sunday announced that the Congress and Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura (INPT) have forged an alliance in the state to defeat the BJP.



"Congress and Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura (INPT) are going ahead in LokSabha election with an alliance. Lok Sabha polls will be a test for forces which want to bring in Citizen Amendment Bill against those who want to oppose it," Kishore told media.



The Congress chief in his speech announced that after Congress comes to power at the Centre, more power and direct funding will be done for the TTAADC to empower it beside scraping the Citizenship Amendment Bill, separate state issue, land reform, Forest Right Act, script for tribal language Kakborak and various other issues in connection with the development of the tribal section of people.

