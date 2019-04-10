Elections 2019: Congress makes same old promises, says Narendra Modi

national

In Latur address, PM Narendra Modi critiques Congress manifesto, hails Shiv Sena and promises to address Marathwada's water woes

(From left) CM Devendra Fadanvis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at the campaign rally in Latur district, Maharashtra. Pic/PTI

Latur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 45-minute speech at Latur launched a scathing attack on the Congress and its alliance partners saying that their manifesto spoke the language that Pakistan speaks.

Modi urged voters to remember the martyrs of Pulwama and the brave hearts of Balakot before they voted. The PM particularly asked first-time voters to dedicate their first vote to those who worked for the nation. "For 18 years, the country has provided for you. Now it's your time to vote for the nation" Modi stated. We will close infiltration, attack naxals and work on development for tribals if voted to power, he said. Referring to the opposition's 'chowkidar chor hai' jibe, Modi said that the opposition was in fact exposed in the recent raids. "Note se Vote," is what the Congress believes in, the PM said.

Modi further claimed that he had secured the trust of people in the past five years, a thing that the Congress has not been able to achieve in the past 60 years. Taking a dig at the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar, Modi said, "I can understand politics, but Sharadrao it doesn't suit you." He was referring to the NCP supremo tagging along with the Congress for the polls.

'Same old promises'

Criticising the dynasty politics of the Congress party, Modi struck a chord with the Shiv Sena and its followers by praising Sena chief Bal Thackeray saying that Balasaheb or Uddhav could have become the chief ministers themselves, but they never dabbled with power and have remained kingmakers. Speaking of the Congress manifesto, Modi said that the party had been promising the same old things year after year while the BJP had gone beyond with economic development, surgical strikes and more. He blamed the Congress regime of all these years for the security situation in the country adding that those who did not trust our armed forces must be defeated.

'Will address water woes'

Latur, among many other regions of Marathwada, faces severe water crisis every year. The city was supplied with water brought by railway wagons a couple of years ago. Aware of this boiling issue, Modi promised to address the crisis. "State under the leadership of CM Fadnavis has taken several measures for resolving the water crisis. It is showing results. But we will do much more for this issue on priority in the future," Modi said.

Considering the number of people migrating from Marathwada region, the PM said that more employment would be created in the area with Make In India metro rakes likely to be manufactured in Latur soon. Surveys have pointed to farmers in the region being upset with the government. Modi thus spoke about his plan to have a pension scheme for farmers and small-time traders in villages. He also assured that the famous religious destination Tuljapur will be well connected with trains for the convenience of devotees.

Rs 21,000 cr

Amount of farm loan waivers implemented in Maharashtra during NDA govt

CM's dig at Rahul

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the Congress has been talking about upliftment of the poor for six decades but has not been able to do anything constructive. "Some TV programmes come with a warning asking viewers not to take the content seriously. It will soon be the case with Rahul and his speeches and deeds, not to be taken seriously," Fadnavis said. He also took a dig at NCP leader Sharad Pawar, calling him a "non-playing captain".

'Oppn has no PM'

PM Modi referred to Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as his 'chhote bhai', conveying that all was well with the alliance. Uddhav said that Sena had aligned with BJP because they had included their stand of Ram Mandir and Article 370 in the manifesto and because it was a farmer-centric manifesto. Thackeray and Modi shared a stage for the first time after the Sena and BJP tussle of two years. "We at least have one categorical face to say that this is our Prime Minister. Does the opposition have any?" Uddhav said, taking a jibe at the multiple aspirants in the opposition camp for the prime minister's race.

