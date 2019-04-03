Elections 2019: Congress manifesto document of lies, says Narendra Modi

national

Citing an example, Modi said the Congress manifesto in 2004 had promised to provide electricity to all households of the country by 2009. However, they repeated the assurance again in 2009.

Terming the Congress manifesto a "dhakosla patra" (document of lies), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the Congress of failing to fulfil the aspirations of the people in the northeast in 60 long years.

But his own government was committed to making Arunachal Pradesh and Northeast India as the gateway to East Asia, Modi told a Lok Sabha election rally at the General Ground here in East Arunachal Pradesh district.

"One family has ruled the country for 55 years but still they cannot claim that they have done what is required to be done for Arunachal Pradesh and other northeastern states," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) thundered.

"I am one person who is ready to take up challenges. I cannot claim that in five years I have done all that is required to be done but this 'chowkidar' is working non-stop to ensure development," said Modi.

"They have released their 'ghoshna patra'. But it should be called a 'dhakosla patra'. It's full of lies."

In 2014, they said that 100 per cent households in urban areas and 90 per cent in rural areas will be given electricity connection.

Still 18,000 villages were yet to be connected with electricity when our government came to power in 2014, he said.

But the BJP government connected all these 18,000 villages with electricity within 1,000 days, he said.

"Have you ever heard of me taking a vacation or leave? Have you ever seen me enjoying? Your love gives me energy to work continuously day and night. It is our commitment to make Arunachal Pradesh and other northeastern states the gateway of East Asia," he said.

He said the BJP stands for the protection of the culture, tradition and history of various communities.

"They (Congress) came to power for the sake of power but this 'chowkidar' is ever ready to fulfil the aspirations of the people. You have seen 60 years of Congress rule and 60 months of governance of our government. Can you tell me how many Prime Ministers came here during their rule?

"I have come to Arunachal Pradesh and northeast over 30 times during last five years," he said.

"The chowkidar is always awake and keeps people awake by shouting 'Jaagte Raho'. This chowkidar is here to awaken you against the false promises and lies of Congress."

The two Lok Sabha seats and the 60-member Assembly in Arunachal Pradesh will go to polls on April 11.

