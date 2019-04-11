Elections 2019: Congress' new scam is 'Tughlaq Road Chunavi Ghotala', says Narendra Modi

national

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at the Congress party saying that a new scam of the grand old party has been exposed called "Tughlaq Road Chunavi Ghotala."

Prime Minister Modi, who was addressing an election rally here, Prime Minister said: "The Congress is a party that has taken money of the poor and to vote for them is an act of sin."

Hitting out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi indirectly, PM Modi said: "These days a new scam has been exposed and that is 'Tughlaq Road Chunavi Ghotala.'...Everybody knows who lives on Tughlaq Road in Delhi."

It is worth mentioning that the official residence of Congress president Rahul Gandhi is located on Tughlaq Road in Sir Edwin Lutyens' Delhi.

"For the past a few days, there have been transactions of huge sums of black money from this residence. Stacks of notes are being recovered from the people related to the Congress," said Modi.

Talking about Assam, he said: "I have come to take your blessings and thank you for your support. It is because of Assam that I have been able to develop northeast states...In 2014 Assam contributed for my victory and then the poor people of the state have benefited from that."

Speaking about the work done by the Union government in Assam, the Prime Minister said: "More than 1.5 crore people of the state now have bank accounts...The power of your votes has forced us to build toilets, distribute LPG cylinders for poor and provide electricity to remote areas."

"The power of your votes has ensured free health services to five lakh farmers in the state," he added.

Talking about the country's security, Prime Minister Modi said that India has targeted terrorists in their safe havens in Pakistan.

"The Congress asks for the proof of action against terrorists. Congress never tried to solve the border dispute with Bangladesh. This resulted in infiltration. After the 1971 war, Congress could have solved the issues from Jammu and Kashmir to Assam, but it never did," he said.

"Your 'Chowkidaar' is fighting to correct the wrongs done by the Congress. We have taken big steps to ensure the security of the people of Assam...We have solved border dispute with Bangladesh and started the process to identify the infiltrators," said Prime Minister Modi.

