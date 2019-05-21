Elections 2019: Day after exit polls, Yogi sacks ally O P Rajbhar

national

SBSP chief O P Rajbhar. Pic/PTI

Just a day after voting ended in the Lok Sabha polls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday sacked SBSP leader Om Prakash Rajbhar from the cabinet for his outbursts against senior NDA partner BJP.

Governor Ram Naik accepted the recommendation and relieved Rajbhar with immediate effect from his post of Backward Class Welfare and Divyangjan Empowerment Minister, a spokesperson said.

The CM also recommended to the governor that all other Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) members holding the rank of Minister of State be removed immediately.

'Welcome decision'

Rajbhar appeared before the media soon afterwards and "welcomed" the decision. "I welcome the decision (to sack me). The decision taken by the CM was a delayed one," he said. "Had the decision been taken around 20 days ago, it would have been much better." "By taking the decision, he (Adityanath) has proved he does not endorse my war against poverty," he said.

UP BJP predicts 74 plus seats in the state

Discussions over tea on exit polls and prospective post-election alliances were rife at the BJP headquarters in Lucknow on Monday, as leaders predicted over 74 seats for the saffron party in UP. "The BJP will accomplish its target of 74-plus seats in UP and the SP-BSP alliance will perform very poorly," state BJP spokesperson Chandramohan said.

