Elections 2019: Devendra Fadnavis writes to EC, seeks easing MCC for drought relief

Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday wrote to the Election Commission (EC) seeking relaxation in Model Code of Conduct (MCC) to carry out drought relief measures in the state.

The letter written by Fadnavis states that since polling for all constituencies of Maharashtra has concluded, therefore, the apex poll body should ease some norms to allow drought relief work to be carried out in the state.

CM @Dev_Fadnavis writes to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) for relaxation of Model Code of Conduct for effective implementation of drought relief works. pic.twitter.com/NPsSEDR33A — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 30, 2019

"Extreme summer: There are a number of infrastructure works such as drilling of bore wells, repairs to drinking water schemes, irrigation canal maintenance works, etc. which need to be taken up during the extreme summer. The Government of Maharashtra declared 151 talukas as drought affected and the Government of India has extended the assistance of Rs 4,714 crore in this regard. Separately I am proposing the Cabinet Meeting on this issue at the earliest," Fadnavis wrote.

The Maharashtra CM also said that the EC should allow relaxation for public works to be completed within the allotted time in Maharashtra.

"Works: Calling for tenders, evaluation of tenders, finalisation of bids, entering into contracts and grounding the works planned in the annual works plan of the departments which have to be completed in a time bound manner. For example, Hospital infrastructure works, road works, municipal and panchayat works, etc" Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis has also urged EC to allow review and implementation of the work carried out in the region by government officials.

The letter by the chief minister, however, mentions that the relaxation provided should be only for those officers who are not on election duty. The tour of ministers in the state has been asked to be allowed for.

Fadnavis states that since the EC has provided such relaxations in the year 2009 also, the relaxation to carry out drought relief work should, therefore, be granted soon.

"In this connection, I wish to inform that the ECI has considered similar requests in the past vide their guidelines 437/INST/2009/CC&BE dated 26-4-2009. It is, therefore, requested that the ECI may permit the aforementioned works/programs/activities as mentioned here. A favourable decision by ECI will enable the State Government to continue drought relief works more effectively," Fadnavis wrote.

Polling for all parliamentary constituencies in Maharashtra was held in the first four phases of the Lok Sabha elections till April 29. The results will be declared on May 23.

