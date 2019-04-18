Elections 2019: Doctor challenges Milind Deora, Arvind Sawant for south Mumbai seat

national

Cardiologist Dr Anil Kumar backed by VBA throws hat in the ring, challenges Deora, Sawant in coveted South Mumbai seat fight

Dr Anil Kumar

Well, the heart has its reasons," said Dr Anil Kumar, 68, cardiologist at Bombay Hospital, when asked why he had thrown his hat into the political fray. The doctor is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the Mumbai South constituency as a candidate of Prakash Ambedkar and Asaduddin Owaisi's coalition, the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA), with the cup and saucer as its symbol.

Speaking about why he chose to align with VBA, Dr Kumar said, "I first thought of contesting as an independent candidate. I was also inclined towards fighting from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) but the party was not contesting. I thought I would stand a better chance with a political party behind me, and I would also have support. When Prakash Ambedkar offered me a ticket, I took it," said Dr Kumar.

The Worli resident has a slew of medical achievements up his sleeve. "I have been at the forefront of several medical movements. I have written letters to the PMO about the state of the medical education industry. The problem is that health is a state subject, while medical education is a Central subject; this division is not good overall. Then comes the Medical Council of India (MCI), which has been riddled with allegations of corruption, yet it continues to function. I realised there is little point in writing letters. To change the system, I had to get into it myself."

Not afraid

Dr Kumar admitted he is, "Not a political heavyweight, but I am not an unknown either." He had a 10-year stint (from 1987-98) at JJ hospital's department of cardiology, which he said, "Became the state's top reference centre. The department produced over 30 cardiologists who started cardiology programs across the state. After I spent 15 years at JJ, I left to join the Bombay Hospital and Medical Research Centre in 1999. I rejoined JJ as an honorary professor of cardiology in 2003, and have just resigned from the post."

For Kumar, "SoBo infrastructure needs attention. We had six decades of the Congress, but look at the roads of the so-called prime piece of real estate in the country. Go to Nagpada and Madanpura and in the latter, see the facilities where four people are sharing a bed. In the past five years, I have seen the current government backing projects that give them money. The large scale privatization of education, which essentially means commercialisation, is disappointing. So, is the polarization here. When a patient is on my table, there is no question of caste or community. The patient is a human being, and that is the approach I would like to bring to politics."

He signs off with, "I am not here on a whim or for two minutes of fame. I am not intimidated by seasoned SoBo candidates Milind Deora (Congress) or Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena). There are other candidates too. I am here to win, and I must admit that in one month of the hot furnace of elections I have learnt more about man and machinations than I have in all my years as a cardiologist."

