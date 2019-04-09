Elections 2019: EC ropes airlines urging passengers to cast their vote

national

EC ropes in seven airlines to make in-flight announcements urging passengers to cast their vote, and put up posters with awareness messages at the arrival counters

The posters will be put up near the arrival counters of the domestic and international airports and will also be run on the screens displaying flight information

Those on a vacation or planning one, don't forget to cast your vote for the Lok Sabha elections – is the message the Election Commission (EC) wants to spread by roping in various airlines as part of their initiative to increase the voter turnout in the upcoming polls. Hence, don't be surprised if you hear flight attendants urging you to vote or airport ground staff handing out boarding passes bearing voting messages.

As part of the initiative taken up by the EC, posters designed by their Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP), will be displayed near the arrival counters of the Domestic and International Airports. Even the screens displaying flight information will run the posters. "In order to mobilise voters, we are spreading awareness at the domestic and international airports.

For most people vacations are really important but they should be reminded about their responsibility and duty to vote," said Sachin Kurve, collector and district election officer.

Post a meeting with seven airlines – Air Asia, Air India, Go Air, Indigo, Spice Jet, Jet Airways and Vistara – EC officials of the Mumbai suburban district said that in-flight announcements would also be made. While the other airlines are still working out the details, Go Air started the announcements on Monday itself. Sources said that a help desk would be set up outside the arrival gate at the domestic airport where EC officials would address election-related queries.

According to sources, while the earlier plan was to hand out baggage tags and boarding passes bearing awareness messages to all passengers, later it was dropped as it would get too expensive. Speaking to mid-day, Nodal Officer Sonali Mule pointed out that about 50,000 and 1 lakh passengers visit the domestic and the international airports respectively on a daily basis. She added, "We have designed the boarding passes, which will be given to the passengers starting four to five days prior to the polling date (April 29)."

