Elections 2019: ECI announces re-polling at Kolkata booth

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday ordered re-polling at a booth in Kolkata's Uttar parliamentary constituency.

ECI declared void the poll held on May 19 at polling station number 200 of the Kolkata's Uttar parliamentary constituency.

The re-polling will be conducted on Wednesday, May 22 from 7 am to 6 pm.

Election Commission: Poll held on 19th May at polling station number 200 of the Kolkata Uttar parliamentary constituency declared void. Re-poll to be held on 22nd May from 7am to 6pm. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/GbEyswN73z — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2019

BJP's Rahul Sinha, TMC's Sudip Bandyopadhyay and CPI(M)'s Kaninika Bose Ghosh are in the fray from Kolkata Uttar constituency.

Earlier on Monday, a BJP delegation led by Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Railway minister Piyush Goyal approached the EC and urged it to conduct re-polling in the constituencies where violence had taken place during all the phases of the Lok Sabha polls.

The delegation had also requested the EC to withdraw false cases made against BJP leaders in West Bengal.

Large scale violence was reported from different parliamentary constituencies across West Bengal in all the seventh phase of the general elections with Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP blaming each other for the violence.

Yesterday, Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered re-polling at one polling booth of Amritsar Parliamentary constituency on May 22, due to negligence during the polling process.



"Polling booth number 123 in Amritsar Parliamentary constituency would undergo re-polling. The concerned Returning Officer and Observer have been instructed to act accordingly. The political parties and the contesting candidates have also been intimated about the re-polling as per the directions of Election Commission of India" said Dr S Karuna Raju, Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab.



Necessary arrangements have also been made in this regard.



"Election material, EVMs, security and poll staff in adequate numbers have been deputed for this task," he said



Meanwhile, the ECI ordered paid leave to all the voters of this particular booth on May 22 to facilitate voters to exercise their franchise.

