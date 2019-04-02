Elections 2019: ECI approaches President Kovind after Rajasthan Governor violated MCC

national

Singh, who served two terms as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh (1991-1992 and 1997-1999) was appointed the Governor of Rajasthan in 2014

President Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind accusing Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh of allegedly violating the model code of conduct.

On March 25, Singh had said that as a party worker, he "genuinely" wanted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to win the ensuing Lok Sabha elections while observing that Narendra Modi should become the Prime Minister again. This, however, has been construed as a violation of the MCC by the ECI, sources said earlier today.

"As a worker of BJP, I genuinely want the party to win. We want that once again Narendra Modi should become the Prime Minister. It is important for the nation and society that Narendra Modi should become the Prime Minister again," Kalyan had told reporters in Aligarh.

Singh, who served two terms as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh (1991-1992 and 1997-1999) was appointed the Governor of Rajasthan in 2014.

A Governor is considered to be a neutral post and the person occupying the office is not supposed to side with any political party.

Seven phase elections in the country will begin from April 11 and go on till May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates