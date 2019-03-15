Elections 2019: ECI launches CVigil app to help citizens be more vigilant during polls

national

The application was launched on Wednesday and was first implemented in Maharashtra

As the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are nearing, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has launched Cvigil smartphone application to curb the flow of money. The application was launched on Wednesday and was first implemented in Maharashtra.

ECI had claimed that the CVigil application has been launched to curb down irregularities in the flow of money during the 2019 Lok Sabha Election and appealed to the people to report such activities through the app in order to conduct a fair election. The step was taken since it is practically impossible for the officials and flying squads to keep eyes on every corner of Maharastra.

The app was launched due to frequent complaints they receive about the political parties that their people distributing money in slums or floating liquor parties to attract voter at their side. The Commission wants people to cast their votes not influenced by the attractive offers given by the political parties.

Talking to mid-day about the app, Maharashtra chief electoral officer (CEO) Ashwani Kumar said, "Presently there is a lack of fast information channel to transmit and track complaints on Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations. Delay in reporting MCC violations has often resulted in the culprits escaping detection from the flying squads of election commission entrusted to ensure enforcement of Model Code of Conduct. The new cVIGIL app launched by Election Commission of India is expected to fill in all these gaps and create a fast-track complaint reception and redressal system."

Earlier there was lack of any documented, untampered, evidence in the form of pictures or videos was a major hurdle in establishing the veracity of a complaint ex-post facto. Having launched the cVIGIL, an innovative mobile application for citizens, they can report about the dubious activities that violate the Model Code of Conduct and Expenditure during the election.

With cVIGIL app, citizens can be proactive and play a responsible role during the election. The mobile application has a unique feature of Live Photo or Live video that allows anyone to capture the suspicious activities to ensure digital evidence for flying squads to act upon in a time-bound manner. The application would determine the location with a special feature called auto detection.

The users of the application are required to click a picture or a 2-minute video of the activity violating the code of conduct along with a short description of the activity. Following which a complaint can be registered. GIS information captured with the complaint automatically flags it to the concerned District Control Room, permitting flying squads to be routed to the spot within few minutes.

Earlier, ECI had a meeting with Bank officials and instructed them to ensure ATM vehicle drivers have proper documents while transporting cash produce when demanded.

ECI has also instructed every district level police to beef up security at the airport and at railway stations to ensure suspicious activity doesn't go undetected.

