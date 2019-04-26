Elections 2019: Engine trouble in flight forces Rahul Gandhi back to Delhi

national

Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted a post on social media reporting a technical issue in his flight engine due to which he was forced to return back to Delhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi waves at party supporters during a public meeting at Beneshwar Dham, in Dungarpur district. Pic courtesy/PTI

Congress President Rahul Gandhi was forced to return to Delhi due to a technical problem in his flight engine. Gandhi was on his way to Patna when his flight was reported to have issues with the engine and he had to return back to Delhi.

Engine trouble on our flight to Patna today! We’ve been forced to return to Delhi. Today’s meetings in Samastipur (Bihar), Balasore (Orissa) & Sangamner (Maharashta) will run late. Apologies for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/jfLLjYAgcO — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 26, 2019

Congress President took to social media and tweet about the incident stating, 'Engine trouble on our flight to Patna today! We’ve been forced to return to Delhi. Today’s meetings in Samastipur (Bihar), Balasore (Orissa) & Sangamner (Maharashtra) will run late. Apologies for the inconvenience.' With just a few days to go for the campaigning to end for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha polls 2019 in Maharashtra, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will address public meetings in Maharashtra on Friday.

In Maharashtra, Rahul Gandhi has so far addressed rallies in Wardha, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Nanded and held an interactive session in Pune with students. When asked if the Congress central leadership had ignored Maharashtra and Mumbai for campaigning, Milind Deora, the party's Mumbai unit chief stated, "That's not true. Maharashtra has a huge Congress presence and some of the most influential Congress leaders have come to the state for campaigning."

More than 3.11 crore voters spread across these seats located in North Maharashtra, Thane, Mumbai, Palghar and parts of Western Maharashtra, are eligible to cast their vote. The constituencies voting on April 29 are: Dhule, Dindori, Nandurbar, Nashik (North Maharashtra), Bhiwandi, Palghar, Kalyan, Thane (located on Mumbai's outskirts), Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai South and Mumbai South-Central, Maval and Shirur (Pune district) and Shirdi (Ahmednagar district).

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies