Elections 2019: Facebook user in Andheri booked for abusing Narendra Modi, mother

An unknown Facebook user shared a controversial post against Narendra Modi and his mother where he used strong provocative language to address them

Narendra Modi with mother Heeraben Modi. Pic courtesy/PTI

An unknown Facebook user has been booked by the Andheri police for using unparliamentary language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother, Heeraben Modi. The Facebook user also called Narendra Modi 'anti-national' in his controversial post on the social media website.

An FIR was registered on April 17, 2019, after receiving a complaint from a BJP Yuva Morcha worker about the incident. The complainant, in his complaint, has named a Congress worker from Mumbai as the man behind the Facebook account who allegedly shared the controversial post on the social media platform.

The Facebook user identified as Anil Bhavisjar has been named in the FIR and those who have shared his controversial post have also been booked by the Andheri police. In his post, Bhavisjar also tagged a fan page, 'Arvind Kejriwal Fans page' in the post. The Facebook user not only used provocative language against the Prime Minister while addressing him in the post but also abused his elderly mother and called him anti-national.

A senior officer on the condition of anonymity said, "The Facebook user who actually shared the controversial post seems to be a fake account and our team is working on tracing the person behind the fake account. The people who shared the post have deleted it immediately and we are taking legal action against them too."

Several such cases have been reported across the country where foul and provocative languages are being used against political leaders on various social media platforms. The accused has been booked under section 500 (Punishment for defamation) 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of IPC and section 67 (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of IT act.

