Elections 2019: For North Mumbai, it's a face-off between stardom, experience

national

Even as BJP's Gopal Shetty says he does not consider Congress's Urmila Matondkar to be a tough opponent to beat, the actor-turned-politician is of the opinion that she is a new ray of hope for the constituency

Urmila Matondkar

This time Mumbai's North constituency will see a straight fight between an experienced politician, BJP's Gopal Shetty and an epitome of glamour and fame, Congress' Urmila Matondkar. But what remains to be seen is whether the constituency, which is considered to be a BJP stronghold – will see a repeat of the 2004 general elections when actor-turned politician Govinda had a sweeping victory against BJP's Ram Naik, who had held the fort for five consecutive terms.

Poor voter-turnout

The North Mumbai constituency is spread across Dahisar, Borivali, Magathne, Charkop, Kandivali East and Malad West and covers a total population of 18.41 crore as per the 2011 census data. According to the 2016 voters' list, the constituency has a total of 14,85,516 electorates, but it has never seen a voter turnout of more than 50 per cent.



Gopal Shetty

However, this time both the candidates are going all out to woo the voters through massive rallies, public meetings and visits to citizens' houses and slums apart from campaigning on social media as well.

Even as Shetty says that he does not consider Matondkar to be a tough fight, the actor-turned-politician, who has managed to pull huge crowds to her rallies, is of the opinion that she was a new ray of hope for the constituency.

Speaking to mid-day, Shetty said, "I don't consider this to be a tough fight. It is in-fact a cakewalk for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. There are many reasons for it, but I don't want to underestimate Matondkar. People spend money to buy movie tickets so that they can see their favourite stars on screen, but if they get to seem them for free then it's definitely an advantage. This is why wherever Matondkar will conduct rallies people will go. But when it comes to voting, people will first analyse the work each candidate has done for the constituency. In 2004, the constituency was spread till Palghar and majority of Govinda's votes came from Virar, as he was known as 'the Virar ka chokra'. But the situation is different now."

He further said, "North Mumbai has become a BJP stronghold. In 2004, Ram Naik was a sitting MP and we had only one MLA and some corporators. Now we have eight MLAs and 37 corporators in the BJP-Sena alliance out of the total 42. We have done a lot of work."

'New but not naive'

On the other hand, Matondkar said, "I am certainly new but not naïve. If Shetty does not consider me to be a strong candidate then why would the BJP try to sabotage my campaigns? If I am not giving him a tough fight, then why will such an experienced politician visit the Election Commission in an attempt to ensure that my nomination is rejected. We are here to bring about change and solve people's issues and not to forcefully ride on the public's emotional waves."

Voters say

Urvi S,

first-time voter

'This area is growing bigger by the day in terms of population and real estate development. But the constituency lacks recreational spots like parks and places where we can hang out. Traffic is a major issue here with the roads lying in a pathetic condition. Encroachments are making the roads narrower. Can't really say who is the stronger candidate here, as both of them are campaigning heavily. But whoever comes to power should be able to give more importance to youth-centric policies'

Arun Kejarival

advocate

'The major problem in this constituency lies in the redevelopment plans of several residential buildings. The idea of redevelopment was introduced to residents in a very attractive manner but due to several technical issues many societies have dropped the plans for now. Let's hope in future there are better redevelopment policies and regulations as well. The sitting MP from the constituency appears to be a stronger candidate, as he not only has experience, but a greater reach as well'

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates