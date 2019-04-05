Elections 2019: For peace, Pakistan must stop exporting terror, says Narendra Modi

national

Narendra Modi added that it was "very difficult" to know who runs Pakistan

Narendra Modi. Pic/IANS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said peace will be possible in India's neighbourhood only if Pakistan stopped exporting terror.

"If they stop exporting terror, it will be very easy to maintain peace," Modi told ABP News on Thursday. "This is not a difficult task."

Modi added that it was "very difficult" to know who runs Pakistan.

"Whether it is the elected government or whether it is the Army or the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) or those who have left Pakistan and are staying abroad. Whom to talk to is a big issue for everyone," he said.

Modi declined to say who was the better Prime Minister: Nawaz Sharif or Imran Khan.

"Let this be decided by the people of Pakistan. My work is to focus on the interests of India. I have no responsibility to run the affairs in Pakistan," he said.

On some in India seeking evidence of the Indian Air Force strikes in Balakot in Pakistan, he said it was Pakistan which tweeted and announced that New Delhi bombed its territory.

"Pakistan gave the proof in its tweets... I am surprised that some Indians are speaking a language that pleases Pakistan and it bothers me. If India had targeted the Pakistan Army or their citizens, our neighbours would have tried to defame India."

Modi told the TV channel: "We ensured that no Pakistani citizen was harmed. The IAF successfully did what was planned."

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the IAF bombed a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) training camp at Balakot, 12 days after the terror outfit claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir which killed 40 CRPF troopers.

